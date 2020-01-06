Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Trending toward return
Coach DJ Smith said he's "real hopeful" that DeMelo will play in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
DeMelo returned to practice for the first time Friday after recovering from a broken finger, and he worked on the top pairing with Thomas Chabot during Monday's practice, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. It looks like he's on track to be activated from IR before Tuesday's clash as long as he avoids a setback.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.