Coach DJ Smith said he's "real hopeful" that DeMelo will play in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

DeMelo returned to practice for the first time Friday after recovering from a broken finger, and he worked on the top pairing with Thomas Chabot during Monday's practice, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. It looks like he's on track to be activated from IR before Tuesday's clash as long as he avoids a setback.