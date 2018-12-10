Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Winds up on IR
DeMelo (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The move means DeMelo will miss at least Ottawa's next three games. Considering the team has yet to put a timeline on the 25-year-old's return, DeMelo could be looking at an extended absence. In 30 games, the fourth-year pro has three goals and eight points and has posted a plus-9 rating. In a corresponding move, Ottawa recalled Stefan Elliott from AHL Belleville on Monday.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Nursing upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores in loss to Habs•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Scores two points against Sabres•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Picks up two assists in loss•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Dodges injury scare, ready for opener•
-
Senators' Dylan DeMelo: Traded to Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...