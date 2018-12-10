DeMelo (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The move means DeMelo will miss at least Ottawa's next three games. Considering the team has yet to put a timeline on the 25-year-old's return, DeMelo could be looking at an extended absence. In 30 games, the fourth-year pro has three goals and eight points and has posted a plus-9 rating. In a corresponding move, Ottawa recalled Stefan Elliott from AHL Belleville on Monday.