Ferguson stopped 30 of 34 shots in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
Ferguson allowed at least a goal in each period, including two markers on 13 shots in the second frame. New Jersey's final goal was scored on an empty net. Ferguson was making his second NHL start of the 2022-23 campaign after saving 48 of 49 shots in a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday.
