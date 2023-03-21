Ferguson (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Boston, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ferguson will sit out at least one contest after making 48 saves in Monday's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Kevin Mandolese is up from the minors to serve as Mads Sogaard's backup.
