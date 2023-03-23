Ferguson (illness) will serve as the backup goaltender versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ferguson wasn't available for Tuesday's contest against Boston due to the illness. He made his NHL season debut Monday, stopping 48 of 49 shots in a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh. Mads Sogaard will be in net against the Lightning.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan Ferguson: Dealing with illness•
-
Senators' Dylan Ferguson: Makes 48 saves in season debut•
-
Senators' Dylan Ferguson: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Senators' Dylan Ferguson: Up with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Dylan Ferguson: Links up with Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Rises to active roster•