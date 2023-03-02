Ferguson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Thursday for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, per CapFriendly.
This move likely just shores up the Senators' organizational goaltending depth. Ferguson's lone NHL appearance came in 2017-18 with Vegas. He'd spent the bulk of the year in a reserve role with AHL Toronto.
