Ferguson saved 48 of 49 shots in Ottawa's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday.

Ferguson made his debut back in 2017, stopping just one of two shots in 9:14 of ice time in a relief appearance. Now 24 years old, he's finally gotten his second chance to play in the NHL and made the most of it. That might be enough to earn Ferguson another start, especially with Cam Talbot (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (knee) unavailable and Mads Sogaard struggling after allowing at least four goals in each of his last six starts.