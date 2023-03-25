Ferguson will guard the road goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Ferguson won his first NHL start March 20 versus the Penguins, stopping 48 of 49 shots, but he'll face a tougher test Saturday. The Devils have averaged 3.46 goals per game, good for sixth in the NHL, so Ferguson will likely have his work cut out for him, especially with defenseman Jakob Chychrun (lower body) out.