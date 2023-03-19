Ferguson was summoned from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Ferguson has a 5-1-0 record with Ottawa's top-minor league affiliate to go along with a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage. In a corresponding move, Kevin Mandolese was returned to the minors.
