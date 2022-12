Gambrell logged just 10:24 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota in which he recorded one shot, one hit and two blocks.

Gambrell has served as a healthy scratch in 18 of the team's 31 contests this year, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise to see he managed just one point. Without consistent opportunities to play a more prominent role, Gambrell shouldn't be expected to provide much in the way of fantasy value this year.