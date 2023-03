Gambrell scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Linus Ullmark on a lightning-quick wraparound, but it was all the offense Ottawa could muster. Gambrell's only other tally this season came back on Nov. 1, and the bottom-six forward has just seven points in 51 games.