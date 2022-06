Gambrell secured a one-year, $950,000 contract from the Senators on Wednesday.

Gambrell logged a career-high 63 games for the Senators this season in which he generated three goals, four assists and 58 shots while averaging 12:08 of ice time. Heading into next year, the 25-year-old center probably shouldn't be expected to take on a bigger role or see a significant uptick in minutes. As such, he figures to remain a low-end fantasy option.