Gambrell (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus the Canadiens.

Due to Thomas Chabot and Victor Mete both sidelined by illness, Gambrell will be in an unconventional 13-forward, five-defensemen lineup. Gambrell is a solid defensive forward and could see some shifts as a defenseman, though it's unclear how the Senators will manage their personnel in this one. He missed just one game with the injury.