Sokolov was drafted 61st overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A distinct lack of speed led to Sokolov being passed over in both the 2018 and 2019 entry drafts. That said, it's difficult to argue against a player who just posted 46 goals and 92 points in 52 games for QMJHL Cape Breton. Sokolov is very big (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) and has excellent hands. He's not going to create many plays off the rush, but he's borderline dominant in down low. There's a bunch of risk here given Sokolov's age and heavy feet, but he clearly has multiple NHL-caliber traits. Just approach with caution -- he needs to show up as a regular on NHL ice before any fantasy investment is made here. Even then, he could be confined to bottom-six time.