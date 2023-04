Sokolov was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Sokolov has yet to make his NHL debut this season, instead racking up 19 goals and 36 assists in 67 games with AHL Belleville. Given his offensive upside, the Senators could opt to give him a look at the NHL level for the final five games of the year. In his eight appearances for the team last season, Sokolov notched eight shots, 13 hits and four PIM but is still looking for his first NHL point.