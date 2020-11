Sokolov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Friday.

The Senators selected Sokolov with the 61st overall pick in this year's draft. The 20-year-old Russian spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL, racking up 46 goals and 46 assists in just 52 games. He could make the jump to the AHL for the 2020-21 campaign, but he's likely still at least a year or two away from making an impact at the NHL level.