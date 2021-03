Brannstrom recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Brannstrom set up Artem Anisimov for a goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Brannstrom has done well in sheltered minutes with five points, 19 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 11 games. That exceeds his point production (4) in 31 contests last year.