The Senators promoted Brannstrom from AHL Belleville to their taxi squad Wednesday.
Brannstrom has yet to appear in an NHL contest this campaign, but he could make his season debut as soon as Thursday against the Canadiens. The 5-foot-9 blueliner picked up four helpers in 31 games with Ottawa in 2019-20.
