Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Back at it
Brannstrom has been promoted to Ottawa's active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
Brannstrom will skate on the Senators' bottom pairing and second power-play unit against the Canadiens. He's notched four points in nine games this season.
