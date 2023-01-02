Brannstrom (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Brannstrom was activated but did not dress in Sunday's game against Buffalo. He could return as early as Tuesday's matchup with Columbus. The 23-year-old has just three assists in 32 games this season.
