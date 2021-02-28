The Senators reassigned Brannstrom to the taxi squad Sunday.
Brannstrom saw 13:42 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Calgary, earning one shot, two hits and a block in the contest. He's played the past six games, so this move is likely a cap-saving measure. Brannstrom will look to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Flames.
