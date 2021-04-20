Brannstrom produced a power-play assist and four PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Brannstrom set up Josh Norris' third-period tally. The 21-year-old Brannstrom has eight points (three on the power play), 32 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 20 contests this year. A first-round pick in 2017, he should continue to see bottom-four usage down the stretch as he takes on more responsibilities.