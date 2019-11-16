Brannstrom posted a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Brannstrom had the only helper on Tyler Ennis' game-tying goal in the second period. It's only the second point of the year for Brannstrom, who has added 10 PIM, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 18 games. The 20-year-old defenseman has yet to find his groove in the NHL, but he's only played in 20 career games so it's too soon to write him off long-term.