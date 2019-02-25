Brannstrom and Oscar Lindberg were shipped to Ottawa in exchange for Mark Stone, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

If all goes according to plan, the Senators could have one of the best top defensive pairings in the game in 2020 or 2021 if Brannstrom pairs well with Thomas Chabot. He's notched 28 points in 41 AHL games, and with Ottawa hopeless this year, he'll likely be assigned to AHL Belleville, with a promotion to Ottawa possible as one of the team's four permitted call-ups should the B-Sens fail to make the postseason.