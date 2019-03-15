The Senators sent Brannstrom to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Brannstrom posted a plus-1 rating during his NHL debut, but that was the extent of his contributions. Still just 19, the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft will retake his spot in the minors to gain some more experience before he's promoted on a permanent basis. He's spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with the Chicago Wolves as part of the Vegas organization, racking up 28 points over 41 games, but the Swede was dished to Ottawa as the main piece in a trade for Mark Stone.