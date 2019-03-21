Brannstrom was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Brannstrom will immediately jump into the lineup against Calgary due to an injury to Cody Ceci (upper body). The 19-year-old will be making his second appearance in the NHL, having registered one hit and a plus-1 rating his last time out. The Swede will likely see similar minutes (17:20) as well.

