Brannstrom had one assist in a 7-5 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
Brannstrom picked up his second assist of the season. He had one shot on goal with one blocked shot in 15:10 of action. The defenseman is seeing third unit duty and finally saw his first power play time of the season, albeit for only 33 seconds.
