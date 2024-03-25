Brannstrom recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Oilers.

Brannstrom has helpers in back-to-back games but remains mired in a 21-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 13 versus the Blue Jackets. With only 18 shots over that stretch, Brannstrom is going to need to start shooting more if he is going to find the back of the net. Still, the blueliner has been providing some offensive upside of late with four helpers in his last seven outings.