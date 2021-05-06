Brannstrom had three assists and was plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montreal. He also had two shots and two hits.

Brannstrom helped set up each of Ottawa's first three goals, enabling the Senators to build a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. That was an unexpected performance by the 21-year-old defenseman, who entered the night without a multi-point game all season and had just 13 points in his first 59 NHL appearances.