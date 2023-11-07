Brannstrom (concussion) skated in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brannstrom has missed the last three games after suffering a concussion during a loss to the Islanders on Oct. 26. While Brannstrom returning to the ice in a limited fashion Tuesday is certainly a step in the right direction, he'll presumably need to log at least one full practice before being cleared for game action. He's gone scoreless through seven contests this campaign.