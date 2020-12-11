The Senators have recalled Brannstrom from his loan with SC Langnau of the Swiss National League, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brannstrom played well during his time in Switzerland, racking up two goals and six helpers while registering a plus-5 rating in 10 games. The 21-year-old blueliner split time between the AHL and NHL in 2019-20, posting 23 points in 27 minor-league appearances and four helpers in 31 top-level contests. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to have a full-time role with the big club in 2020-21, likely skating on the Senators' second pairing and second power-play unit, but he almost certainly won't produce enough offense to be considered a viable fantasy option.