Brannstrom is on track to be added to the active roster and make his season debut Thursday against the Canadiens, Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas reports.

Brannstrom is expected to skate with Erik Gudbranson on the Senators' third pairing Thursday. The 21-year-old Swede drew into 31 games with Ottawa last season, picking up four assists while posting a minus-9 rating over that span.