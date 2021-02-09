Brannstrom has been placed on injured reserve is expected to miss 7-10 days with an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With Brannstrom sidelined, Christian Wolanin is expected to be added to Ottawa's active roster for Tuesday night's game against the Oilers. Brannstrom will need to be activated off injured reserve before being eligible to play, so look for that announcement to precede the 21-year-old blueliner's return to the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Headed to active roster•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Resumes practice Sunday•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Quarantined after close contact•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Headed back from loan•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Loaned to Swiss club•