Brannstrom has been placed on injured reserve is expected to miss 7-10 days with an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

With Brannstrom sidelined, Christian Wolanin is expected to be added to Ottawa's active roster for Tuesday night's game against the Oilers. Brannstrom will need to be activated off injured reserve before being eligible to play, so look for that announcement to precede the 21-year-old blueliner's return to the lineup.