Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Likely to be paired with Hainsey
Brannstrom will start the year in Ottawa and has spent much of his time in practice in a pairing with veteran Ron Hainsey, the Ottawa Sun reports.
Brannstrom beginning the year in Ottawa and playing with Hainsey suggests that the Senators want to get him as much experience as possible this season and want him to learn from a wise old head as the team likely takes a lot of lumps. Ottawa is in no rush with him, so don't expect big numbers right away. He's best left on waivers at the moment unless you're playing in a dynasty format.
