Brannstrom will begin the 2020-21 season on loan with Swiss team SC Langnau, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brannstrom's season came to a close early due to an undisclosed injury but is appears the blueliner is ready for the 2020-21 campaign to kickoff. In 31 appearances for Ottawa, the 20-year-old Brannstrom garnered four assists, 38 shots and 15 hits while averaging 14:51 of ice time.