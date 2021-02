Brannstrom tallied a goal on three shots and was plus-3 in a 6-1 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Brannstrom scored the goal that chased Calgary starter David Rittich to the bench, beating the netminder with a long shot from well outside the Flames' blue line. The goal, which gave the Senators a 4-1 lead in the second period, was the second in as many games for the young defenseman. Branstrom has two goals and an assist with nine shots over his last three games.