Brannstrom (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brannstrom was already expected to play in Wednesday's game, so his activation is simply the last step in the process. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old defenseman registered one assist, three shots and three hits in a trio of games in which he averaged 15:49 of ice time. Brannstrom won't offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside, making him a low-end option at best.