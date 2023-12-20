Brannstrom put up an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Brannstrom set up a Dominik Kubalik goal in the first period, which chased Arizona starter Connor Ingram from the game. The helper was Brannstrom's fourth over the last eight games, a marked improvement on his season pace of five points through 22 outings. The defenseman has added 24 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating while occupying a regular role on the third pairing as the Senators have had to navigate a number of other injuries on the blue line.