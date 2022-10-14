Brannstrom drew the secondary assist on Brady Tkachuk's goal Thursday as Ottawa fell 4-1 to the Sabres.

Brannstrom has been a bit of a disappointment with the Senators since he was the central part of the deal with the Golden Knights that sent Mark Stone to Vegas. He had 14 assists in 53 games last season and should be closer to the 30-35 mark in 2022-23.