Brannstrom notched an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Brannstrom set up a Parker Kelly tally in the third period. Since the start of April, Brannstrom has racked up six helpers, 18 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests. The defenseman matched his career high in points Tuesday, but all 13 have been assists this season. He's added 77 shots on net, 51 blocks and a minus-19 rating in 48 appearances.