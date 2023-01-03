Brannstrom will be in the lineup against the Jackets on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Brannstrom was activated off injured reserve Sunday but didn't get into the action versus the Sabres. Considering the blueliner has one point in his last 29 appearances, his return to the lineup shouldn't offer much in the way of fantasy value except perhaps in formats that value defensive stats like blocks and hits.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Back from IR•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Surfaces on IR•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Sidelined with lower-body injury•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Suffers leg injury•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Struggling offensively•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Gets second assist of season•