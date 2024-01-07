Brannstrom notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Brannstrom has collected three helpers over his last five games. The defenseman helped out on a Parker Kelly tally in the third period to break up Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. Brannstrom had a brief foray at forward, but the Senators have opted to move him back to defense, where he's often seen bottom-four minutes. He's at 10 points, 32 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances.