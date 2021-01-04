Brannstrom (undisclosed) is quarantined after being in close contact with somebody that tested positive for COVID-19, GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Monday.
It's unclear how much longer Brannstrom will be required to quarantine before he can resume skating with his teammates. Ottawa's first game is Jan. 15 against the Maple Leafs.
