Brannstrom secured a one-year, $2 million contract with Ottawa on Saturday.

Brannstrom finally found himself as a full-time NHL player this season, logging 74 games for the Sens in which he garnered two goals, 16 assists and 74 shots despite averaging just 16:07 of ice time. If the Swedish blueliner can secure more opportunities with the man advantage, he could top the 20-point threshold for the first time in his four-year NHL career.