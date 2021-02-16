Bransstrom (undisclosed) will be ready to return to action Wednesday against Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Brannstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve, but that should happen prior to puck drop against the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old blueliner has picked up one assist through three games this campaign.
