Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Ready to rock
Brannstrom (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Brannstrom has missed the Senators' last four contests due to an undisclosed issue, but he'll return to his usual spot on the team's third pairing against Boston. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up two helpers while posting a minus-4 rating in 19 games this campaign.
