Brannstrom earned an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was the first point for Brannstrom since Nov. 19. The third-pairing blueliner worked through a lower-body earlier in the season, and he's largely struggled to make an impact for a Senators team that has won just four of its past 10 games. The Swede has four assists standing as his point total through 43 contests, and while his career-high 65 blocked shots qualifies s a decent total, it's generally not enough to move the needle in fantasy hockey.