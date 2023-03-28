Brannstrom produced a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Brannstrom helped Derick Brassard extend Ottawa's lead to 2-0 in the first period. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to two goals and 14 points on the season, matching his career high. Brannstrom has shown some offensive upside, but his production has been limited in a third-pairing role.
