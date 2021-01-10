Brannstrom finished his quarantine and practiced with the Senators on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brannstrom was loaned to SC Langnau of the Swiss National League back in October, and he relayed that he found his game, which is confirmed by eight points over 10 games overseas. The 21-year-old will look to carry that momentum back to the NHL. It's unsettled where he will draw into the lineup, but Brannstrom should work into the power play immediately.