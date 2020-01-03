Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Returned to AHL
The Senators returned Brannstrom to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Brannstrom's 22 shifts against Florida on Thursday was the lowest he's skated in an NHL game since his most recent stint in Ottawa ended after the Dec. 3 game against Vancouver. The Senators clearly don't believe he's ready for the NHL yet and see no need to rush him, as he's only 20 years old and Ottawa doesn't look likely to contend until at least 2022. He's a stash option in dynasty leagues at the moment.
